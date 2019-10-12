Funeral plans for Atatiana Jefferson still unclear as family legal battle continues
Funeral arrangements set to take place Saturday for Atatiana Jefferson, the woman killed in her home by a Fort Worth police officer, were canceled just hours before the funeral was supposed to happen.
Tarrant County DA to seek murder indictment in fatal shooting of woman by Fort Worth officer
“We have completed an initial review of the case, and based on the evidence we intend to ask the Grand Jury for an indictment of murder against Aaron Dean. We will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law,” DA Sharon Wilson said in a written statement.
Former Dallas Maverick Harrison Barnes and his wife, Brittany Barnes, will pay for the funeral of Atatiana Jefferson, who was fatally shot by a Fort Worth officer while in her home.
There have been stronger calls for outside police oversight at Fort Worth PD since Saturday's police shooting that killed Atatiana Jefferson.
There was a packed house at Tuesday’s Fort Worth City Council meeting as people protested the shooting of Atatiana Jefferson and the city's handling of it so far.
Fort Worth police have released the arrest warrant affidavit that provides more information about the night Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed by ex-police officer Aaron Dean.
A Fort Worth police officer who resigned before he could be fired is now charged with murder for the death of a woman.
The former Fort Worth Police Department officer who fired into a home, killing Atatiana Jefferson, has been charged with murder.
Fort Worth's mayor and police chief both promised a swift and transparent response to the fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson in her own home early Saturday morning.
The family of the 28-year-old woman killed over the weekend by a Fort Worth police officer is calling for him to be charged. The officer involved, Aaron Dean, resigned from the police department on Monday.
What was initially called a vigil, but what people taking part called a protest, took place Sunday evening for Atatiana Jefferson, who was fatally shot in her own home by a Fort Worth police officer while she was watching her 8-year-old nephew.
Fort Worth police say their officer did not announce himself as police before shooting through a window, killing Atatiana Jefferson in her home while she was watching her 8-year-old nephew early Saturday morning.
A Fort Worth Police Department officer fatally shot a woman who was inside her home early Saturday morning.