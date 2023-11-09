Appeal for Aaron Dean's manslaughter conviction set to be heard in December

article

A former Fort Worth police officer convicted of manslaughter will be in court next month to appeal his conviction.

Aaron Dean was sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison in December 2022 for killing Atatiana Jefferson while on duty.

Dean and his partner were responding to a call from a neighbor about a door ajar at the home where Jefferson was inside, and Dean fired from outside.

A hearing for his appeal is set for December 5 in Tarrant County.

Dean will remain behind bars throughout the appeals process.