Aaron Dean Trial: Jury deliberates former Fort Worth officer's sentence, closing arguments given

The sentencing phase for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who was found guilty of manslaughter for the 2019 killing of Atatiana Jefferson last week, got back underway Monday.

The prosecution and the defense gave their closing arguments on Monday morning ahead of the jury to determine Dean’s punishment.

The defense wants Dean to get probation, the prosecution called for the maximum of 20 years behind bars.

"Her life is worth so much more than a probation sentence," said Tarrant County prosecutor Ashlea Deener.

Deener pointed back to the testimony given during the punishment phase, including a psychologist who screened Dean prior to being hired by the Fort Worth Police Department.

Dr. Kyle Clayton determined Dean was ‘clearly not suitable’ to be hired by the department due to his displaying ‘narcissistic’ tendencies.

"This is not somebody who thinks he has done anything wrong," Deener said. "The only appropriate verdict is the maximum sentence."

Defense attorney Bob Gill spoke next.

He argued that Dean is being punished for a single incident, and that an unjust punishment will not bring Jefferson back to life.

Gill called for the jury to give Dean probation.

"He is probably the person least in need of rehabilitation who has ever sat in the defendant's chair," he said.

Gill also argued that the jury's verdict could have an impact on other police across the region.

"This exact situation is an extremely isolated event," Gil said. "There is nothing to gain by sending this man to the penitentiary. No one can punish this man more than he has punished himself."

Near the end of his remarks Gill walked over Dean and spoke to the jury directly.

"This is Aaron Dean. This is the man you will be passing judgment on," Gill said. "He's a very good man who finds himself in a very tough situation."

Prosecutor Dale Smith got the opportunity to close the state's case against Dean.

"The defense attorney told you this was an isolated incident. You know why this is an isolated incident? Because other officers don't act this way," Smith said.

Smith argued passionately against the idea of probation.

"She deserved better from that defendant, and she deserves better from you." said Smith. "Give him the maximum. Give him the maximum."

Under the Texas Penal Code, the penalty for manslaughter is between two and 20 years in prison along with a fine of up to $10,000.

There are some circumstances in which a person convicted of manslaughter could receive probation.

COMPLETE TRIAL COVERAGE:

Atatiana Jefferson Shooting Timeline

The shooting happened on Oct. 12, 2019.

Atatiana Jefferson was babysitting her 8-year-old nephew at her mother's house.

A neighbor made a non-emergency call to police because a door was open with lights on.

Officer Dean arrived, walked into the backyard and saw Jefferson in a window with her gun in her hand. Dean yelled, "put your hands up! Let me see your hands!" before immediately firing a single shot, killing Jefferson.

The shooting led to protests against the Fort Worth Police Department.

If you have issues viewing the timeline click here.