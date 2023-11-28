Fort Worth could settle lawsuit from Atatiana Jefferson's family

The Fort Worth City Council could vote Tuesday on settling a lawsuit brought by the family of Atatiana Jefferson.

It’s been more than four years since former police officer Aaron Dean shot and killed Jefferson inside her mother’s home.

Dean was responding to a call about an open door and fired through a window after claiming Jefferson pointed a gun at him.

He was found guilty of manslaughter.

Jefferson’s family sued the city on behalf of her estate and on behalf of her late sister, Amber Carr.

A proposed settlement would pay $3.5 million into a trust for Jefferson’s nephew, who was there on the night she was killed.