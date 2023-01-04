Trackdown: Help find who shot homeless man behind grocery store
Dallas police have video from security cameras of two cars near the scene of the crime.
Trackdown: Help find Jadeon Stallworth, who is accused killing Javorski Dawson
In this week’s Trackdown, police say a completely innocent man who came from Mississippi to Dallas for a better life was killed trying to help a domestic violence victim.
Trackdown: Help find Aristeo Rivera's killers
In this week’s Trackdown, police need the public’s help identifying three men who were looking to rob someone when they shot and killed a man in the courtyard outside his South Dallas apartment.
Trackdown: Help find shooter in road rage murder of Nancy Aguilar
This week’s Trackdown focuses on the road rage murder of 30-year-old mother of four Nancy Aguilar.
Trackdown: Police seek Deep Ellum shooter who killed 2, including innocent bystander
This week's Trackdown looks at a shooting last month at a Deep Elum bar that killed two people, including innocent bystander Danielle Jones.
Trackdown: Help find Darrion Hurst's killer
This week’s Trackdown travels to the Pleasant Grove neighborhood in Southeast Dallas, where a father was shot and killed outside a busy convenience store.
Trackdown: Search for suspect who shot man in face in Dallas motel parking lot
In this week's Trackdown Dallas Police are searching for a man shot a bicyclist in the face at point-blank range in a motel parking lot last month. FOX 4's Shaun Rabb has the surveillance video of the shooting.
Trackdown: Help find Jason Izaguirre's killer
There is no video of a suspect or vehicle. There is only a cryptic note left on a car windshield and the sound of gun shots in the quiet night.
Trackdown: Help find Kentae Duncan's killer
Detectives do not have a suspect, but they do have a person of interest: the last person known to be with Kentae Duncan before he was killed. FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb has the surveillance video first in this week's Trackdown.
Trackdown: Help find Dyawn Thomas' killer
This week's Trackdown focuses on a murder in the Main Street Garden part Downtown Dallas that happened back on October 8, 2022.
Trackdown: Help solve model's murder in Pleasant Grove
Dallas police are still looking for the person responsible for the killing of an up-and-coming model in Pleasant Grove nearly a year ago.
Trackdown: Help find Anthony Wilson's killer
This week's Trackdown focuses on a shooting at a South Dallas party room during a spring break party last March.
Trackdown: Help find the Dallas Longhorn Icehouse shooters
It happened at Longhorn Icehouse at 1901 West Northwest Highway. Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 28, a fistfight quickly became a gunfight, and an innocent man was shot. Thankfully he survived.
Trackdown: Musician hit by stray bullet in Deep Ellum as he was trying to protect others
Police say Cameron Cooper, known in music circles as Chief Rebel, was shielding others while the gun fight was happening outside.
Trackdown: Help find the Pandora Gentleman's Club shooter
Dallas police need help to track down a man who shot and wounded a dancer after she left a strip club. Detectives say he argued with her over a table dance. They hope you can help them find him.
Trackdown: Do you recognize these Deep Ellum shooting suspects?
Surveillance video shows two people involved in a shooting outside of a club in Deep Ellum early Tuesday morning.
Trackdown Arrest: Suspect accused of robbing 16-year-old at gunpoint at Fort Worth ATM arrested
Fort Worth police said tips helped them arrest the man who robbed a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint at an ATM last January.
Trackdown: Help find armed men who robbed Fort Worth 7-Eleven
In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police are hoping the public can help identify two men who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint.
Trackdown: Help find Nelson Gonzales Flores' killer
In this week's Trackdown, Dallas police are searching for the person who murdered and robbed a father of three as he sat in his car.
Trackdown: Help find Eddie Lopez's killer
In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police say road rage took the life of a family man on his way home after playing a set with his band.