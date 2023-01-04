Trackdown: Help find Aristeo Rivera's killers

In this week’s Trackdown, police need the public’s help identifying three men who were looking to rob someone when they shot and killed a man in the courtyard outside his South Dallas apartment.

Trackdown: Help find Kentae Duncan's killer

Detectives do not have a suspect, but they do have a person of interest: the last person known to be with Kentae Duncan before he was killed. FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb has the surveillance video first in this week's Trackdown.