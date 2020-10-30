Sun beat Wings 73-58 to reach WNBA semifinals
DeWanna Bonner scored 21 points, Alyssa Thomas had 13 points and eight rebounds, and the No. 3 seed Connecticut Sun eased past the short-handed Dallas Wings 73-58 on Wednesday night to advance to the semifinals.
Dallas Wings host winner-take-all playoff game in Arlington
The Dallas Wings will get their All-Star back just in time for a winner-take-all playoff game in front of a home crowd.
Wings to host first playoff game at home
The Dallas Wings hope fans will show up Wednesday to see the first WNBA playoff game in North Texas.
Thornton, Wings beat Sun 89-79, force deciding Game 3
Kayla Thornton scored 20 points and Teaira McCowan had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 89-79 on Sunday to avoid elimination and win the franchise's first playoff game since 2009.
Wings head coach Vickie Johnson talks playoff must-win
Dallas Wings head coach Vickie Johnson talks playoff must-win.
Dallas Wings clinch playoff berth behind Mabrey's career-high 31
The Dallas Wings clinched a spot in the WNBA playoffs with their fifth straight win.
Mabrey, Ogunbowale power Dallas past Minnesota 94-78
Marina Mabrey scored 22 points, Arike Ogunbowale added 20 and the Dallas Wings pulled away in the second half to beat the Minnesota Lynx 94-78.
Howard scores 16 points in debut, Dream beat Wings 66-59
Rhyne Howard scored 16 points in her debut for Atlanta, Cheyenne Parker had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and the Dream beat the Dallas Wings 66-59 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.
Dallas Wings honor Duncanville teacher for going above and beyond
A fifth-grade teacher at Brandenburg Intermediate School in Duncanville was surprised by the Dallas Wings Thursday because of his work in and out of the classroom.
Wings hold off Liberty 83-77, win third straight
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Allisha Gray scored 22 points and the Dallas Wings took the lead in the final minute to win their third straight, beating New York 83-77 on Friday night. Isabelle Harrison's basket with 40.4 seconds left gave Dallas a 76-75 lead. Arike Ogunbowale, who added 21 points for the Wings (9-17), followed with three consecutive free throws and Gray added a pair to make it...
Ogunbowale scores 35, Wings stop Sparks' streak 84-78
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Rookie Arike Ogunbowale scored a career-high 35 points, Glory Johnson added a season-high 20 and the short-handed Dallas Wings ended the Los Angeles Sparks' five-game winning streak 84-78 on Wednesday night.
WNBA suspends Griner 3 games for fight; 4 others punished
NEW YORK (AP) - Mercury center Brittney Griner will miss the next three games after the WNBA suspended her Tuesday for her role in a fight in the Dallas-Phoenix game over the weekend that resulted in six players getting ejected.
DeShields hits 5 3s, scores 26 in Sky's win over Wings
Diamond DeShields had a season-high 26 points, matching her career high with five 3-pointers, and Allie Quigley scored eight of her 12 points in the decisive third quarter to help the Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings 89-79 on Sunday.
Gray helps New York beat Dallas 69-68
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) - Reshanda Gray just wanted to get one more win for Liberty assistant coach Charmin Smith, who had also coached her at Cal. Gray had 13 points, 11 rebounds and hit one of two free throws with 24.4 seconds left to lift the New York Liberty to a 69-68 victory over the Dallas Wings on Friday night.
Candice Dupree scores 20 points, Fever beat winless Wings
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Candice Dupree scored 20 points to help the Indiana Fever beat the winless Dallas Wings 76-72 on Thursday night. Kelsey Mitchell added 18 points for Indiana (4-3). The Fever also beat the Wings on Friday night in Indianapolis Kayla Thornton led the short-handed Wings (0-5) with 19 points.
Dantas has 20 points, Lynx beat Wings to reach 3-0
DALLAS (AP) - Damiris Dantas scored 20 points, Sylvia Fowles added 19 points and 12 rebounds and the new-look Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 70-67 on Saturday night to improve to 3-0. Odyssey Sims added 12 points for Minnesota. The Lynx haven't allowed their first three opponents to shoot better than 40 percent and have held them to 10 of 61 3-pointers.
Breland's 17 points help Dream rally past Wings, 76-72
ATLANTA (AP) - One year after a stout defense helped Atlanta advance to the WNBA semifinals, the Dream turned to that strength to help cap a comeback in their 2019 opener. Jessica Breland scored 17 points, including a late go-ahead three-point play, and Atlanta held Dallas without a field goal in the final 2 minutes as the Dream rallied to beat the Wings 76-72 on Friday night. Center...
WNBA star Liz Cambage traded from Dallas to Las Vegas
The Liz Cambage trade saga is finally over. The 6-foot-8 Australian was traded from Dallas to Las Vegas on Thursday for Moriah Jefferson, Isabelle Harrison and the Aces' first two picks in 2020. "The journey it took to get here will make a great story one day," said Bill Laimbeer, president and coach of the Aces. "Everyone in the Aces family is excited to welcome Liz to...
Report: Brian Agler to be next coach of Dallas Wings
NEW YORK (AP) - Brian Agler wasn't out of work for long. Agler will be the next coach of the Dallas Wings, according to two people familiar with the hire. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because no official announcement has been made. Agler resigned as the head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks last month, saying he was ready for a new challenge.
Mercury hit 13 3s, advance past Wings in WNBA playoffs
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - DeWanna Bonner had 29 points and 11 rebounds and Diana Taurasi collected 26 points and 12 assists, helping the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 101-83 on Tuesday night in the opening game of the WNBA playoffs. Phoenix (21-14) advances to play at Connecticut in another single-elimination round on Thursday.