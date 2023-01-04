Fort Worth mayor, councilman receive no punishment for violating Aaron Dean trial gag order

article

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and City Councilman Chris Mettles were not punished on Wednesday for speaking publicly about the Aaron Dean trial.

They were accused of violating a gag order that was first issued for the case in October 2019.

Judge George Gallagher said Mayor Mattie Parker appeared in court Tuesday, a day ahead of schedule, due to a conflict.

"The Mayor apologized for issuing the statement that she issued, and she recognized she had violated the court's order. She said that she did it because she felt that the community needed an answer in regard to the initial verdict of guilt/innocence in the Dean case," Judge Gallagher said.

Gallagher said Nettles apologized to him for speaking out on Wednesday.

"I want everything involving this Aaron Dean case to be finished. This was a tragic situation involving our community," said Judge Gallagher. "It is time for us to move on."

Gallagher said he would not take action against Nettles or Parker because he believes their actions were not intentional.

Attorneys for Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer who was convicted of manslaughter for the death of Atatiana Jefferson, argued for a change of venue for his trial last month because of the publicity surrounding the case.

RELATED: Aaron Dean trial: What is the difference between murder and manslaughter?

The purpose of the gag order was to help protect the integrity of the case.

Both the mayor and the councilman issued public statements once the verdict had been reached, but before the sentencing phase had begun.

RELATED: Aaron Dean serving sentence at state prison in Southeast Texas

Nettles’ office put out a statement calling the verdict a slap in the face to the Black community. Parker called it a measure of justice.

The judge actually paused the sentencing proceedings to call in the councilman.

Both face contempt of court charges. It will be up to a judge to decide if their public statements violated the gag order.

The punishment for violating a gag order could be a fine of up to $500 and up to six months of jail time.

They are not the only ones facing penalties for this. Lee Merritt, the attorney for the Jefferson family, will also have a hearing this month for allegedly violating the gag order.