Person resuscitated after rollover crash on US 75 in Richardson

article

The Brief A major crash shut down lanes of U.S. 75 near Midpark Road in Richardson Saturday afternoon. An overturned pickup truck was found near the median, causing significant traffic backups. One person was hospitalized in critical condition; details about the crash remain unclear.



A major crash on U.S. 75 slowed southbound traffic near Midpark Road in Richardson Saturday afternoon.

US 75 crash

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue units were sent to the scene at 3:44 p.m. after multiple 911 calls came in reporting a wreck.

They arrived to find an overturned, badly damaged pickup truck near the inner median.

Multiple southbound lanes were closed to respond to the crash, leaving traffic backed up as officials worked the scene.

US 75 crash in Richardson

One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. According to DFR, paramedics "were able to get that person’s pulse back" before arriving at the emergency room.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The number of vehicles involved was not included in the release.

It's not known whether the injured person was in the truck or a different involved vehicle. Their identity has not been released.