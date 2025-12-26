Innocent victim's family still seeks answers in 2021 Garland Texaco triple-murder

The Brief Four years after a deadly Garland gas station shooting, the teen suspect remains on the run. Abel Acosta, now 18, is believed to be hiding in Mexico while his father serves a life sentence. Victims’ families say they’re still waiting for answers as police continue the search.



Four years ago, a 14-year-old boy murdered several teens with the help of his father at a Texaco gas station in Garland.

It was a shocking story that people in North Texas still talk about, and one that police say has not closed.

Garland Texaco murders

Ivan Noyola, Xavier Gonzalez and Rafael Garcia

It’s now been four years since then-14-year-old Abel Acosta shot and killed three teenagers inside the Texaco convenience store in the 700 block of Walnut Street.

Two of the teens, Ivan Noyala and Rafael Garcia, had prior run-ins with Acosta. The third victim, Xavier Gonzalez, was an innocent bystander, simply there to buy tacos for his family.

Victim's family seeks answers

The Christmas season will never again be traditional for Lluneli Lopez. Her family’s day-after-Christmas routine now revolves around visiting the cemetery where Xavier, her son, is buried.

"The teenager who did it, he’s still out on the run, and nobody has said nothing, and we haven’t got no answers from it all," Lopez said.

"And what we miss about him, joking around, making everybody laugh, because that’s what he would do. Have everybody happy. And now without him, it’s not the same anymore," Lopez said.

Acosta’s father, Richard Acosta, is serving a life prison sentence for driving his son to commit the murders. It’s believed Abel Acosta is hiding in Mexico.

"The family is helping him out. I just can’t believe how a mother and a father would keep him out hiding and don’t turn him in," said Lopez.

Where is Abel Acosta?

The Garland Police Department says its search for Abel Acosta is still active, and receiving help from federal law enforcement. Shows like America’s Most Wanted have highlighted the search. Acosta is now 18 years old.

"The last thing that I knew about him was that he was not here, that he was in Mexico," said Lopez.

Garland PD says it still gets leads and investigates them all. Four years after the shooting, Gonzalez’ family hopes tips continue to come in.

"Don’t be scared. Just come out and say where he’s at. It’s not fair. A 14-year-old took my son’s life away for no reason," Lopez said.

Garland CrimeStoppers has $17,000 in reward money. Acosta’s family lives in North Texas. In a tongue-in-cheek social media post, CrimeStoppers says it would like to provide Acosta’s mother "the privilege to see her son again by giving her the opportunity to visit him in prison."