Super Tuesday
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard ends 2020 presidential bid, endorses Biden
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has ended her 2020 presidential campaign.
Bernie Sanders will ‘assess his campaign' as Biden solidifies formidable lead
Hours after Biden cruised through Arizona, Florida and Illinois, Sanders' campaign manager Faiz Shakir said the self-avowed democratic socialist was assessing his options.
Biden wins 2020 Arizona Presidential Preference Election in coronavirus shadow
Many voters expressed concerns that they or their family members will be infected with the new coronavirus. At the same time, voters ranked health care as the most important issue facing the country, well above climate change, the economy, race relations, foreign policy and many other social issues.
