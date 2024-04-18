Expand / Collapse search

Aaron Dean asks Court of Criminal Appeals to review case

Published  April 18, 2024 9:55am CDT
Atatiana Jefferson
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former Fort Worth police officer sentenced to 11 years, 12 months, 10 days in prison

Aaron Dean showed little emotion as the verdict was read in court, but the emotion overflowed from members of Atatiana Jefferson’s family, giving statements immediately after it was read.

FORT WORTH, Texas - The former Fort Worth police officer convicted of killing Atatiana Jefferson wants the Court of Criminal Appeals to review his case.

It’s the highest court in Texas that hears criminal cases.

Aaron Dean filed a discretionary review petition. But the court is not required to hear his case.

Dean was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison for shooting and killing Jefferson at her mother’s Fort Worth home in 2019.

He shot her through a back window while investigating a non-emergency call about a door being left open.

In February, an appeals court upheld Dean’s manslaughter conviction.