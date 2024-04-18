Aaron Dean asks Court of Criminal Appeals to review case

The former Fort Worth police officer convicted of killing Atatiana Jefferson wants the Court of Criminal Appeals to review his case.

It’s the highest court in Texas that hears criminal cases.

Aaron Dean filed a discretionary review petition. But the court is not required to hear his case.

Dean was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison for shooting and killing Jefferson at her mother’s Fort Worth home in 2019.

Related article

He shot her through a back window while investigating a non-emergency call about a door being left open.

In February, an appeals court upheld Dean’s manslaughter conviction.