Aaron Dean Trial: Atatiana Jefferson’s family relieved with sentencing, but say ‘fight is not over’

Atatiana Jefferson’s family and their attorney spoke publicly for the first time now that the gag order has been lifted in Arron Dean’s trial.

A Tarrant County jury sentenced former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron to 11 years, 10, months and 12 days in prison for Jefferson’s 2019 shooting death.

Last week, the same jury convicted Dean of manslaughter. He was initially on trial for murder.

The sentence for manslaughter could have gone as high as 20 years. It could have also just been probation.

Ashley Carr, Jefferson’s sister, was surrounded by her attorney, family members and community leaders as she opened up publicly for the first time since the gag order was lifted.

Carr said she wanted the murder charge but is relieved with a stiff sentence for manslaughter.

"Would we want more time? Yes, we would. But that's what the jury decided," she said. "11 years is same age as Zion. 10 months and 12 days, that’s the day that it happened. There's a message in this. It may not be the message that we wanted and the whole dream, but that is some of it."

However, Carr said the fight is not over. She and her attorney say they will continue to pursue federal and civil charges against Dean.

Dean will be eligible for parole after serving half that sentence. If he decides to appeal the conviction, he will have to remain in prison through that process.

Sentence Reaction

Following the sentence, reactions started pouring in.

"This verdict and sentence won't bring Atatiana Jefferson back," Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson said. "This trial was difficult for all involved, including our community. My sympathies remain with Atatiana's family and friends and I pray they find peace.

"This trial wasn't about politics and it wasn't about race," Wilson said. "If someone breaks the law, they have to be held accountable."

Estella Williams, the president of the Fort Worth Tarrant County NAACP released a statement saying in part:

"The actions of Aaron Dean have greatly affected the lives of the Jefferson family and the entire Fort Worth Community. The emotional impact will be felt for years to come. His felony actions have done much damage to the psyche of our kids. His actions continue to perpetuate an uneasiness about the level of safety in our own homes. The fact that the decision on sentencing is at the higher end of the spectrum of punishment, is proof that we are making progress toward judicial equity."

