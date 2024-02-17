Appeals court upholds Aaron Dean's manslaughter conviction for Atatiana Jefferson's killing

An appeals court upheld the conviction against former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean in the high-profile shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson.

Dean is serving a nearly 12-year sentence for manslaughter.

He shot and killed Jefferson at her mother's home in 2019 while he was investigating a non-emergency call about an open structure.

Dean's attorneys argued the trial should have been moved elsewhere because of publicity.

They also said the charge of manslaughter was applied inappropriately.

The 2nd Court of Appeals ruled against Dean on all of the arguments.