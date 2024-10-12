Atatiana Jefferson honored by Fort Worth community 5 years after shooting

article

The Brief Community members came together Saturday to remember Atatiana Jefferson, a Fort Worth woman shot and killed by former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean. Jefferson was shot on Oct. 12, 2019 while babysitting her nephew Zion Carr. On Saturday, Carr was reunited with Captain Brent Halford, the officer who took him out of the house after his aunt was shot.



The community joined together to honor Jefferson's life and legacy with their annual "Tay Day" parade.

Zion Carr, Jefferson's nephew, got to ride in a float during the parade.

"It’s really special to me. I like how everyone came out to support," Carr said.

The 28-year-old Jefferson was babysitting Carr at her mother's home on the night she was shot and killed in 2019.

Dean shot Jefferson through her window after a neighbor called a non-emergency line.

Carr rode in the Fort Worth Police float along with Captain Brent Halford, the officer who took him out of the house after his aunt was shot.

Saturday was the first time the two were reunited since that night.

"It’s a nice experience because somedays I feel like I wonder who was the person who took me out of the house the day it happened. So it’s nice to meet the police," said Carr.

Captain Halford let Carr make a sign for the float in honor of his aunt and he promised to be there for him in the future.

"I know we kind of let you down before, but we’re not going to do it again. I’d like to pick you back up and help you out," Halford said.

The parade is just one part of the annual remembrance weekend.

The parade route ended at the Atatiana Carr-Jefferson Community Center where the Tay Day Community Festival began.

"It was an honor to put him on the parade float with us and have him work with us. Hopefully we can keep the connection going and help him out," said Halford.

The weekend included a community karaoke night that took place on Friday and a project gala Sunday night.

Aaron Dean Case

Aaron Dean was convicted of manslaughter in 2022 and was sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison.

His legal team appealed the conviction to the United States Supreme Court, which declined to review the case on Monday.

Dean was originally charged with murder and his legal team has argued that prosecutors should not have been allowed to consider the lesser charge of manslaughter.

"Aaron Dean and his defense team are very disappointed that the Supreme Court chose to not hear Aaron’s important issue of constitutional law," said his lawyers in a statement to FOX 4. "Aaron was acquitted of the murder charge brought against him by a grand jury. The State should not have been allowed a second bite at the apple when the jury was instructed that they could convict Aaron of manslaughter, a charge not contained in his indictment."

Aaron Dean

The Supreme Court did not specify why it declined to hear Dean's appeal.

Atatiana Jefferson Shooting

The case made national news after the shooting on Oct. 12, 2019.

A neighbor made a non-emergency call to police because a door was open with lights on.

Officer Dean arrived, walked into the backyard and saw Jefferson in a window with her gun in her hand. Dean yelled, "put your hands up! Let me see your hands!" before immediately firing a single shot, killing Jefferson.

Dean's team argued that the home looked like a crime had been committed.

It later came out that Jefferson and her nephew had opened the door because they had burned hamburgers.

Jefferson's nephew, Zion Carr, testified that she had a gun in her hand because she believed Dean was an intruder.

The shooting led to protests against the Fort Worth Police Department.

In 2023, Fort Worth's City Council approved a settlement to provide $3.5 million to Carr.

The Source Information in this article comes from FOX 4 crews at the 2024 Tay Day Parade, former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean's lawyers and previous FOX 4 coverage.







