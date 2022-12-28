Aaron Dean serving sentence at state prison in South Texas

Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean is in a state prison facility to serve his more than 11-year sentence for manslaughter in the killing of Atatiana Jefferson.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice released a prison mug shot of Dean on Wednesday.

Aaron Dean (Courtesy: Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

Dean is currently in the W.F. Ramsey Unit in Rosharon, Texas.

He arrived at the facility last week.

Dean was sentenced to 11 years, 10 months and 12 days in prison for manslaughter earlier this month.

The former Fort Worth police officer shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson in Oct. 2019 while responding to a non-emergency ‘open structure’ call.

A Tarrant County jury found Dean guilty of manslaughter, rather than murder in December.

Dean's projected release date is Oct. 25, 2034. He will be eligible for parole on Nov. 18, 2028