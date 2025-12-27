4 businesses damaged in 2-alarm fire at Inwood Village

article

The Brief A two-alarm fire damaged at least four businesses at Dallas’ Inwood Village shopping center. Firefighters battled flames in the attic of a two-story building for more than four hours. The cause and exact origin of the fire remain under investigation.



A two-alarm fire at a Dallas outdoor shopping center left at least four businesses damaged early Saturday morning.

Dozens of first responders worked to put out the fire at the two-story building where it originated.

Inwood Village fire

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called out to the business at 5405 West Lovers Lane at 5:55 a.m. Saturday, DFR said.

They arrived to find smoke coming from the roof of a two-story commercial shopping center.

The fire was mostly in the attic, and a second alarm was dispatched due to the spread, DFR said. Around 45 to 50 firefighters were at the scene for the response.

Firefighters spent over four hours putting out hot spots before declaring the fire extinguished at 10:07 a.m.

At least four businesses were damaged, mostly in the attic space.

What we don't know:

The businesses damaged have not been confirmed.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.