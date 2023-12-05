Expand / Collapse search

Aaron Dean appeal hearing Tuesday over manslaughter conviction in Atatiana Jefferson's killing

By
Published 
Atatiana Jefferson
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Aaron Dean's attorneys call for investigation into possible jury misconduct due to social media post

Aaron Dean’s attorneys are calling for an investigation into the jury panel during his trial and possible jury misconduct.

FORT WORTH, Texas - A state appeals court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday over former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean's manslaughter conviction.

Dean was found guilty last year in the 2019 death of Atatiana Jefferson.

Dean and his partner were responding to a call from a neighbor about a door ajar at the home where Jefferson was inside, and Dean fired from outside.

He was sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison.

The former police officer's lawyers say he never should have been tried in Tarrant County because of overwhelming media attention on the case.

Related

Fort Worth City Council approves $3.5 million settlement for Atatiana Jefferson's nephew
article

Fort Worth City Council approves $3.5 million settlement for Atatiana Jefferson's nephew

In 2019, former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson inside her mother’s home while she was babysitting her young nephew, Zion Carr.

They also claim a juror posted on social media asking for opinions about the case.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.