A state appeals court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday over former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean's manslaughter conviction.

Dean was found guilty last year in the 2019 death of Atatiana Jefferson.

Dean and his partner were responding to a call from a neighbor about a door ajar at the home where Jefferson was inside, and Dean fired from outside.

He was sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison.

The former police officer's lawyers say he never should have been tried in Tarrant County because of overwhelming media attention on the case.

Related article

They also claim a juror posted on social media asking for opinions about the case.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.