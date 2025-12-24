Frisco man arrested after trying to set his home on fire, threatening family
FRISCO, Texas - Frisco police arrested a 22-year-old man who allegedly threatened his family and tried to set his home on fire.
What we know:
Manojh Lella was arrested on Monday after police were called to his home because of a mental health episode.
Family members told investigators that Lella had threatened to harm people within the household.
He was also accused of trying to set the home on fire several days earlier.
Lella was booked into the Collin County jail on charges of terroristic threat of a family/household and arson with intended damage to a habitat or place of worship.
However, police said there is no evidence of a threat against a place of worship at this time.
What's next:
Police said their investigation is still ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Frisco Police Department.