Frisco man arrested after trying to set his home on fire, threatening family

The Brief A 22-year-old man was arrested in Frisco after allegedly threatening his family members and attempting to set his home on fire. Manojh Lella was charged with making a terroristic threat and arson with intended damage to a habitat or place of worship following a police response to a reported mental health episode at his residence. The investigation remains ongoing, though police clarified there is currently no evidence of a specific threat against any place of worship.



Frisco police arrested a 22-year-old man who allegedly threatened his family and tried to set his home on fire.

What we know:

Manojh Lella was arrested on Monday after police were called to his home because of a mental health episode.

Family members told investigators that Lella had threatened to harm people within the household.

He was also accused of trying to set the home on fire several days earlier.

Lella was booked into the Collin County jail on charges of terroristic threat of a family/household and arson with intended damage to a habitat or place of worship.

However, police said there is no evidence of a threat against a place of worship at this time.

What's next:

Police said their investigation is still ongoing.