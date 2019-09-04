Canada boy, 13, finds submerged car, helps police solve 27-year-old missing person's case
A boy who found a submerged car in a lake has helped Royal Canadian Mounted Police solve a 27-year-old missing person’s case.
Italian region offers newcomers $27K to live in one of its underpopulated villages for 3 years
An underpopulated region in Italy is offering newcomers $770 per month for three years to live in one of its villages — that comes out to a total of around $27,720.
Argentina supermarket employees prank 'moron' who parked car in shopping cart section
Disgruntled employees at a supermarket in Argentina got their revenge over the weekend on a driver who parked in the wrong spot.
US bombs ISIS-'infested island' in Iraq, new video shows
U.S. jets bombed an ISIS-“infested island” in northern Iraq Tuesday, according to new video and a statement from the U.S.-led coalition battling the terrorist group.
Rare full moon to appear on Friday the 13th across the US
Friday the 13th will be extra spooky this week as a rare full moon is set to appear across the United States.
More than 100 Bahamian evacuees reportedly ordered to exit ferry headed to US over visas
After waiting hours to board a ferry from the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas to the U.S., dozens of evacuees were told to disembark Sunday if they did not have a visa to enter, according to a report.
British Airways cancels ‘nearly 100 percent' of flights as pilots go on strike
British Airways said Monday it has canceled almost all its flights for 48 hours, affecting as many as 195,000 travelers, due to a strike by pilots over pay.
Thousands of people listed as missing in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian pummeled nation
Thousands of people have been listed as missing in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian pummeled the island nation, while the death toll rose to 30 on Thursday and could be “significantly higher.”
Making history: 2 women are the first sisters to become US Army generals
For the first time in the US Army's 244 year history, two sisters have attained the rank of general.
Trump: I invited Taliban to Camp David, but canceled after they killed a US soldier
President Trump on Saturday said that he had canceled a secret meeting with "major Taliban leaders" at Camp David that he said had been scheduled for Sunday.
Guests, crew on Celebrity Cruises ship deliver 10K meals, handmade cards to Bahamas in Dorian's wake
A cruise ship filled with guests and crew members headed to the Bahamas to provide handcrafted cards and 10,000 meals to people affected by Hurricane Dorian.
Couple buying $450 phone tricked with two bars of soap
A mom and dad eager to get their daughter her phone quickly learned they were scrubbed by a scammer.
5-year-old Bahamas boy swept away by wind after father puts him on roof to escape sharks amid Dorian
A heartbroken father in the Bahamas was frantically searching for his 5-year-old son after the boy was blown away by a gust of wind when he set the boy on a roof to escape sharks as Hurricane Dorian pounded the island nation.
Scientists worried about Greenland's melting ice
NASA scientists are worried about record ice loss in Greenland as they study the dramatic effects of climate change.
VIDEO: Man catches stranger's cellphone while riding roller coaster
Samuel Kempf has become an instant social media legend.
Boy, 12, survives 'freak' trampoline accident after metal spring shot into his back 'like a bullet'
“It could have happened to anyone," his father, Ian, 62, told SWNS.
Thousands to attend BBQ in front of home of vegan who complained about neighbors grilling fish
Thousands of people plan to attend a barbecue in front of the home of a vegan Australian woman who took her neighbors to court over the smell of meat cooking in their own backyard.
PayPal suspends donation account linked to Ku Klux Klan
A PayPal account linked to the Ku Klux Klan was suspended by the fundraising company after a screenshot of the page gained traction on Twitter.
Satellite images of Grand Bahama coastline show incredible extent of flooding after Dorian landfall
A stark satellite image comparison reveals just how extensive the flooding from Hurricane Dorian is in the Bahamas.
‘Apocalyptic': Photos show Hurricane Dorian's devastating aftermath in the Bahamas
Sobering images emerged Wednesday of flooded streets, badly damaged homes and rescuers helping victims after the most powerful storm to hit the Bahamas in recorded history finally began to moving into open waters toward the U.S.