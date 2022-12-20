Aaron Dean trial: Fate of former Fort Worth police officer in jury's hands

Jury deliberations will continue Tuesday morning as the Tarrant County jurors attempt to reach an agreement on how long, if at all, former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean will spend behind bars for the killing of Atatiana Jefferson.

Monday evening, the jurors requested to stop discussions and go into sequester.

Dean was convicted of manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Jefferson earlier this month.

The former officer shot and killed Jefferson through a window while responding to an open structure call at Jefferson's mother's home.

Dean testified that Jefferson pointed a gun at him and that he was acting in self-defense.

Prosecutors want Dean to get the maximum sentence for manslaughter, 20 years in prison.

Dean's defense team says that the shooting was an extremely isolated incident and wants the jury to give him probation.

So far, the jury has asked to watch body camera footage from the night of the shooting and review Fort Worth PD's general orders.

Deliberations resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Following the sentencing, Jefferson's family is expected to speak.

Former Dallas County prosecutor Russell Wilson says that if the jury cannot come to an agreement on a sentence, the judge could order a new jury to be selected to handle sentencing. And while it’s very rare, it is a possibility.

Previous Trial Coverage

On Monday, prosecutors and defense attorneys gave their closing arguments in the punishment phase of the case.

"Her life is worth so much more than a probation sentence," said Tarrant County prosecutor Ashlea Deener.

Deener pointed back to the testimony given during the punishment phase, including a psychologist who screened Dean prior to being hired by the Fort Worth Police Department.

"This is not somebody who thinks he has done anything wrong," Deener said. "The only appropriate verdict is the maximum sentence."

Defense attorney Bob Gil spoke next and looked to humanize Dean.

"He is probably the person least in need of rehabilitation who has ever sat in the defendant's chair," he said.

Gil also argued that the jury's verdict could have an impact on other police across the region.

"This exact situation is an extremely isolated event," Gil said. "There is nothing to gain by sending this man to the penitentiary. No one can punish this man more than he has punished himself."

Prosecutor Dale Smith got the opportunity to close the state's case against Dean.

"The defense attorney told you this was an isolated incident. You know why this is an isolated incident? Because other officers don't act this way," Smith said.

Prosecutors focused on one message: Jefferson’s life is worth more than a probation sentence.

"The only just verdict is 20 years. Anything less is a travesty of justice," Deener said.

"What is Atatiana’s life worth? What are you going to tell her family?" Smith said.

COMPLETE TRIAL COVERAGE:

Atatiana Jefferson Shooting Timeline

The shooting happened on Oct. 12, 2019.

Atatiana Jefferson was babysitting her 8-year-old nephew at her mother's house.

A neighbor made a non-emergency call to police because a door was open with lights on.

Officer Dean arrived, walked into the backyard and saw Jefferson in a window with her gun in her hand. Dean yelled, "put your hands up! Let me see your hands!" before immediately firing a single shot, killing Jefferson.

The shooting led to protests against the Fort Worth Police Department.

