Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash on LBJ Express Lane

The Brief A 24-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday night after a multi-vehicle crash on the LBJ Express Lane in Dallas. Viral video shows a rider trying to warn oncoming traffic before another motorcycle hit concrete and caught fire. Dallas police are still investigating the cause of the initial crash and the current condition of two other injured riders.



Video shows one motorcyclist frantically waving at people to slow down, but an oncoming motorcyclist hit concrete, and his bike went up in flames.

Point-of-view video posted to TikTok and shared with FOX 4, shows a motorcyclist riding along the LBJ Express Lane in Dallas on Saturday evening. An initial accident leads riders to stop.

Video captures deadly collision

What we know:

In the video you are the motorcyclist recording videos directing people to slow down. Additional riders were approaching. However, they were unable to slow down in time.

Moments later, one of the motorcyclists skids out, crashing his bike, which goes up in flames.

24-year-old Jalijah Montez Craine was killed.

Remembering Jalijah Montez Craine

Local perspective:

Mark-Antony Mosley became friends with Craine while working at an auto shop.

Jalijah Montez Craine and Mark-Antony Mosley

"He was really just a really good friend. Everything you could ask for in a friend and more," said Mosley. "He was really charismatic. Just always a smile on his face. All the time. Never even seen him get mad before."

Mosley says Craine was a friend he could rely upon.

"Yeah, basically anything I really needed to talk about to somebody, if I ever needed to get something off my chest, it was with him," said Mosley.

Police Investigation Continues

Dig deeper:

Dallas Police Department says three motorcyclists and a fourth vehicle were involved in the crash. Specific details regarding what led to the initial crash have not been released.

Two other motorcyclists were taken to hospitals.

"Yeah, he was just doing what he loved, just driving his motorcycle," Mosely said.

And that’s how he wants people to remember him.

"Just saying he’ll never be forgotten," said Mosley. "I just wish the best for his family. All of his friends."

Jalijah Montez Craine

What's next:

Dallas police did not have an update on the injured motorcyclists’ conditions on Thursday. It’s unclear if anyone involved will face criminal charges. The investigation is ongoing.