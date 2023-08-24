Aaron Dean’s defense lawyer claims judge made mistakes

The former Fort Worth police officer who was found guilty in a deadly shooting now claims the judge in his trial mishandled the case.

Aaron Dean is serving a nearly 12-year prison sentence for manslaughter.

He shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson in 2019 while responding to a call about an open door at her home.

In an appeal filed this week, Dean’s lawyers argue the judge should not have allowed the jury to consider the lesser manslaughter charge.

They also said the trial should have been moved out of Tarrant County. That was a request the judge denied before Dean’s trial.

This is not the first time Dean’s lawyers have legally challenged his conviction.

In January, his legal team filed a motion calling the verdict "contrary to the law and the evidence." And, a separate filing that month called for an investigation into possible jury misconduct during the trial.

Nothing came from those filings.

The state has until Sept. 21 to respond to the current appeal.