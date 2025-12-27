UNT victorious over SDSU in New Mexico Bowl

article

Drew Mestemaker of the North Texas Mean Green had 253 passing yards as quarterback to score three touchdowns as UNT beat the San Diego State Aztecs 49-47 Saturday night in the New Mexico Bowl game.

UNT beats SDSU in bowl game

The Mean Green (12-2) took the win against the Aztecs (9-4) after a heated match-up at University Stadium in Albuquerque, NM, on Saturday night.

UNT player highlights

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - DECEMBER 27: Running back Caleb Hawkins #24 of the North Texas Mean Green escapes a tackle attempt from linebacker Brady Anderson #42 of the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half of the Isleta New Mexico Bowl at Unive Expand

Mestemaker led the team in passing yards, and completed 27-48 passes. He made his first throw for points late in the first quarter, with a catch for 23 yards and a touchdown. He followed it up with a TD late in the third and another in the fourth.

Caleb Hawkins led for rushing yards with 193, scoring two touchdowns himself. He had 30 carries and rushed for points once in the first and once in the third quarter.

Cameron Dorner led in receiving yards with 64. He received 6 times in total, and scored two touchdowns.

SDSU player highlights

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - DECEMBER 27: Quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. #5 of the San Diego State Aztecs rushes for a 72-yard touchdown against the North Texas Mean Green during the first half of the Isleta New Mexico Bowl at University Stadium on Decemb Expand

Kyle Crum led the team in passing yards and completed 13-28 passes. He threw for points late in the second quarter. He had 165 passing yards and two interceptions.

Bert Emanuel Jr. led for rushing yards with 170, made 11 carries, and scored two touchdowns.

Nathan Acevedo led for receiving yards with 57, receiving three times.