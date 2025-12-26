4 found dead in Terrell home on Christmas Eve
article
TERRELL, Texas - Four people were found dead inside a home in Terrell on Christmas Eve.
What we know:
Officers were called to the home on Rash Lane in Terrell, located about 30 miles east of Dallas, on Wednesday for a welfare check.
They found the bodies of four people inside the house.
What we don't know:
Terrell police haven’t yet released information about the victims or said how they died.
So far, they’ve only said there is no threat to the public.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Terrell Police Department.