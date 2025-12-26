4 found dead in Terrell home on Christmas Eve

article

The Brief Four people were found dead inside a home in Terrell on Wednesday after police were called to the scene for a welfare check. The victims' identities and causes of death have not yet been released. FOX 4 is working to get more information about what happened.



Four people were found dead inside a home in Terrell on Christmas Eve.

What we know:

Officers were called to the home on Rash Lane in Terrell, located about 30 miles east of Dallas, on Wednesday for a welfare check.

They found the bodies of four people inside the house.

What we don't know:

Terrell police haven’t yet released information about the victims or said how they died.

So far, they’ve only said there is no threat to the public.