DFW wait times could be longer due to holiday rush, East Coast storms

The Brief Holiday travelers faced delays and crowds during the busiest winter travel weekend. Some flights were disrupted by East Coast winter storms, stranding thousands nationwide. Travelers shared tips like arriving early, using points, and downloading entertainment.



It's the busiest travel weekend of the winter holiday, and FOX 4 spoke to several travelers who were trying to stay positive after some not-so-ideal travel news.

DFW holiday travel

Santa has come and gone, and now it's time for travelers to do the same.

Travelers are rolling the dice and praying they’ll have smooth holiday travels.

FOX 4 met two young men who were not so lucky, trying to get to Florida in time for their soccer tournament.

Others are trying to look at the silver lining, being in Texas while thousands of travelers are stranded because of winter storms on the East Coast.

How long are wait times at DFW?

If you are traveling on Sunday, it is advised that you arrive anywhere between 60 and 90 minutes earlier than you normally would.