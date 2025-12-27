DFW wait times could be longer due to holiday rush, East Coast storms
DALLAS - It's the busiest travel weekend of the winter holiday, and FOX 4 spoke to several travelers who were trying to stay positive after some not-so-ideal travel news.
Santa has come and gone, and now it's time for travelers to do the same.
Travelers are rolling the dice and praying they’ll have smooth holiday travels.
FOX 4 met two young men who were not so lucky, trying to get to Florida in time for their soccer tournament.
Others are trying to look at the silver lining, being in Texas while thousands of travelers are stranded because of winter storms on the East Coast.
How long are wait times at DFW?
If you are traveling on Sunday, it is advised that you arrive anywhere between 60 and 90 minutes earlier than you normally would.
