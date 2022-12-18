Aaron Dean trial: Jury expected to start deliberating sentence Monday

The sentencing phase for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who was found guilty of manslaughter for the 2019 killing of Atatiana Jefferson last week, will continue on Monday.

Testimony is over. The prosecution and the defense will have their closing arguments, and then all that is left is for the jury to determine Dean’s punishment.

RELATED: Aaron Dean found guilty of manslaughter in 2019 killing of Atatiana Jefferson

The last testimony the jurors heard in court was on Friday.

It was personal testimony from Jefferson’s family and Dean’s family.

A forensic psychologist also took the stand, who in 2017 concluded Dean was not psychologically suitable to serve as a police officer because his results suggested he had a narcissistic personality.

Dean would later appeal that assessment and pass a different one, before joining the Fort Worth police force.

RELATED: Aaron Dean Trial: Psychologist said Dean was 'clearly not suitable' to be an officer before FWPD hire

The state also called a woman who filed a police report against Dean 18 years ago. She claims Dean groped her.

With a manslaughter conviction for Jefferson’s death, the former Fort Worth police officer faces 2-20 years in prison.

In Texas, if you have never been convicted of a felony, you are eligible for probation on a manslaughter conviction.

At the end of testimony Friday afternoon, the judge presiding, Judge George Gallagher, met with both the prosecution and the defense and decided jury deliberation will begin Monday morning.

"Knowing how long it would take to read the jury instructions and make sure they are correct, it may have been just more efficient to call it a day and start fresh on Monday, as opposed to push into the hours of the evening," said former Dallas County prosecutor Russell Wilson, who is not affiliated with this case.

Wilson gave some insight into what both sides are expected to say before the decision goes to the jury Monday.

"You will hear the state arguing that he should be in prison, and I don’t know if they will choose a specific number," he said. "Sometimes they do. Sometimes they leave it up to the jury. Then you will hear the defense arguing that he was an officer and he is eligible for probation and that he regrets his actions."

READ MORE: Aaron Dean trial: What is the difference between murder and manslaughter?

Wilson said it’s tough to predict the outcome, but added that most cases involving death results in prison time.

"It will go back to how offended the jury is by the conduct," he said.

Dean testified during his murder trial, but didn’t testify in the punishment phase.

If you have issues viewing the timeline click here.