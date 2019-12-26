Dallas street racing incidents nearly doubled in 2020
Dallas police have received more than 8,400 calls about street racing so far this year.
Fort Worth police cracking down on street racing after deadly crash
Fort Worth police say stopping street racing is often a challenge and means officers have to watch both the streets and social media to catch them in the act.
Innocent Fort Worth couple killed in street racing crash
Police say two of the victims were innocent bystanders who were killed when the alleged street racer struck their vehicle and it burst into flames.
Police enforcing curfew around Downtown Dallas to crack down on crime, street racing
Dallas police are enforcing a curfew in and around downtown in an effort to crack down on crime and street racing.
Police: Driver flees, passenger killed in street racing crash in Fort Worth
Fort Worth police said one person died in a street racing crash early Sunday morning.
Video shows street racing, stunts going on in Victory Park, right outside American Airlines Center
The Dallas Police Department is working to stop street racing in the city, but video showing drivers doing donuts in Victory Park has caused concerns for those living nearby.
1 killed in Fort Worth street racing crash
One person was killed in what Fort Worth police describe as a street racing accident.
Proposal would crack down on street racing in Dallas with tougher ordinance
Dallas police are taking steps to crack down on street racing by making rules tougher for those who take part.
Dallas police see spike in street racing during stay-at-home order
Highways blocked and drivers doing donuts in busy intersections.
Dallas police cracking down on street racing
Dallas police put out a public service announcement about the street racing problem getting worse in the city.
Street racing crash in Dallas leads to death of innocent driver
A Pleasant Grove man is dead after being hit by a car that was street racing.
Dallas council talks street racing/stunt problems, asks for better enforcement
A day after a man was killed during an illegal stunt driving incident, the Dallas City Council told police to get a better handle on street racing and similar dangerous activity.
Police: Possible street racing leads to crash that killed 2 in Grand Prairie
Two people were killed in a crash in Grand Prairie Sunday morning that police believe was caused by possible street racing.
Dallas officer dies from injuries following alleged street racing crash
The Dallas police officer who crashed into a tree while speeding down Mockingbird Lane has died.
Dallas police ID off-duty officer seriously injured while allegedly street racing
Officer Joseph George has been with the department for four years. Investigators believe he was racing Sunday afternoon and was seen speeding down Mockingbird Lane just moments before the crash.
Off-duty Dallas officer in critical condition after street racing crash
An off-duty Dallas Police Department officer is in critical condition after being involved in a street racing crash Sunday afternoon.
4 teens injured after driver crashes while street racing in Dallas
A 15-year-old is in critical condition and three other juveniles were hospitalized after the vehicle they were in crashed while street racing Saturday night.