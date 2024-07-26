New grocery delivery location opens in South Dallas

A North Texas nonprofit is making it easier for people living in a food desert to have access to fresh groceries.

A second "Grocery Connect" location opened in South Dallas on Friday.

The free online grocery delivery service is through Kroger.

It's part of a partnership with Bonton Farms and other organizations.

"It’s really important that we immediately begin to bring the access. We can’t wait for the brick-and-mortar. We know that online delivery is happening, and it is a reality in other neighborhoods. Let’s get our community to make that a reality too," said Gabe Madison, the CEO of Bonton Farms.

The first location near Fair Park opened seven months ago.

It is well documented that the Fair Park area and South Dallas are food deserts, where grocery service previously did not exist.

Now, customers can buy their groceries online and pick them up at two community locations.

"It’s better because a lot of people would not be able to get groceries, so it can come to them," said Domonique Gholston.

Madison says it is more than just groceries. These locations also provide a centralized location for things like computer training and healthcare resources.

"Right now I’m pregnant, so I don’t like walking. I can sit down and get my groceries to the door and a lot of elderly people will too," said Gholston.

Because the program is tailored to providing access to seniors, there's also people who help seniors, who may be tech-challenged, place their orders.