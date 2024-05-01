Trackdown: Help ID the Fort Worth street takeover suspects

Fort Worth police are trying to put the brakes on street racing and takeovers at intersections that have increased in recent weeks and put innocent people in danger.

Fort Worth has a street racing task force that's been helping. Now, they need your help to identify others in these risky road games.

"We've got different units addressing the problem. I can tell you that within the last several weeks, we have taken over 27 people to jail in our custody. Along with that, we've got 16 vehicles that we've towed," said Fort Worth Police Officer Buddy Calzada. "It may be fun for the people that are actually conducting that, but it's extremely dangerous for anybody that's just an innocent bystander. It's extremely dangerous for anybody that may be walking by. So what we want to do is identify these individuals and actually issue more citations or arrests."

Police are looking for the people who are purposely blocking the street. Calzada says they are also purposely blocking emergency vehicles, which is a state jail felony.

"We've got it in black and white. You can see they are telling… not just encouraging, but they are telling people, ‘You stop the police while we conduct these dangerous acts,’" he said.

Fort Worth police released pictures of people at a recent street racing incident. They want the public to help ID them.

"It's time for the Fort Worth Police Department to take over their dangerous activity," Calzada said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fort Worth police at 817.392.4885.