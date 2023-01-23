2 killed after Fort Worth police break up illegal street takeover

Fort Worth police said an illegal street takeover near downtown led to a crash that killed two people.

Police initially responded to a blocked intersection on University Drive near West 7th Street and White Settlement Road around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses said several cars performing dangerous stunts and preventing traffic from getting through.

Mother of teen killed in shooting outside Fort Worth Whataburger says she's already forgiven killer

One car, a red Camaro, was described as the leader of the group. That car sped away from the intersection once police arrived to break up the event.

Moments later, the fleeing Camaro crashed. It hit a curb, went down an embankment, and flipped over on White Settlement Road and Henderson Street.

Police officers were able to pull two survivors from the wreckage. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

But two others inside the car – a female driver and a male passenger – were killed. Their names have not yet been released.

Fort Worth police said officers were not chasing the Camaro when it crashed.

The accident is still under investigation.