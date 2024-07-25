2 suspicious items found in Lake Worth, suspect arrested

A suspect is in custody after police found two suspicious items in Lake Worth on Thursday morning.

Lake Worth police said they were called to a Walmart at 9:40 a.m. after a parole officer sent police some "alarming" statements and photos two suspicious bags from the suspect, Donald Mark Scott.

Donald Mark Scott (Source: Lake Worth Police)

"I've had this plan since 2007. I have things stashed everywhere. I've been here over 24 hours. Cops play with my word, will they [sic]," the alleged message from Scott read. "When I say planned I mean everything. Even going to prison for bank robbery."

People inside the store were evacuated and moved to a safe area.

Police pinged the suspect's phone and tracked him to the area around Richie Brothers Auctioneers.

The first suspicious bag was found at the front entrance of the truck and construction equipment auction site, which is located near Loop 820 and Azle Avenue.

The suspect involved in placing the package was detained by Fort Worth police officers in a neighborhood around 11:30 a.m.

During an interview with police, he told officers about a second bag.

The second suspicious device was found on Boat Club Road.

The area was cleared as a precaution while a bomb squad worked to safely remove both items, police said.

Robots did X-rays on the bags and found items like a propane tank, pressure cooker and electric wiring.

Traffic on Loop 820 and Boat Club Road were temporarily impacted because of the police activity.

"All traffic on Loop 820 has been temporarily stopped while EOD teams render the device safe. We ask for your continued patience and encourage motorists to seek alternate routes. Joint teams continue to assess the second suspicious device on Boat Club Road," Lake Worth PD said on social media.

Loop 820 reopened shortly after police cleared the first scene.

The device on Boat Club Road was also taken care of by first responders.

Lake Worth Police say that neither of the devices were explosives. Investigators say the bags were filled with items for camping or cooking.

Police believe the suspect was homeless.

Neither of the businesses near the bags were believed to be targeted.

No one was injured.

Police say the suspect had a long criminal history.