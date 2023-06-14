Driver charged in connection to dangerous Tarrant County street takeover

At least one driver is charged in connection with dangerous street stunting in Tarrant County.

It happened over the weekend.

Police for two agencies came out to break up the crowd. The ongoing madness ended with arrests and a couple of crashes.

It was moments of chaos Saturday night shown in video of cars driving dangerously and making donuts on the road.

The video shows a passenger leaning out of the window before he hopped out as the car was moving.

"We’re used to the noise. I mean immediately we heard a huge crash. We were out the door like a streak of lightning," said neighbor Echo Kuntz.

Featured article

"I actually heard it down there off of where the intersection is. And I just heard the tires making a noise," said neighbor Cheyanne Worlow.

Onlookers called the police.

Watauga police and North Richland police broke up the crowd at Rufe Snow and Hightower.

Watauga PD says it arrested one driver, Zakaree Beverly, who tried to flee the scene and crashed into a parked vehicle.

One of the drivers did damage to one man’s van. The driver also hit his mailbox.

Kuntz was also watching and has had drivers end up in her yard in the past.

"I’ve had a couple of incidents where a couple of occasions where they ran into my tree before coming around that curve, and it is a scary situation," she said.

A separate single-vehicle crash where the driver was cited for no insurance. The car was impounded.

A third vehicle stopped with the single-car crash, and a passenger of that car was arrested on outstanding warrants.

"They think this is a raceway. They come around the curve, and they just open it up," Kuntz said. "Usually when they open up right around that curve, that’s when they make a mistake and peel out."

That neighbor is thankful no life-threatening injuries took place. A bystander suffered a broken leg.