Dallas Police host one-day hiring event for 911 call takers, dispatchers

The Dallas Police Department held a one-day hiring event for 911 call takers and dispatchers.

"I've actually wanted to be a dispatcher now since 2008, so almost 20 years," said Stephanie Wells.

DPD say they badly need people to fill the open positions.

"Every day you are having an impact on someone's life. They're usually calling us because they're having a bad day and so it's very important for our staff to receive those calls and make sure that we dispatch them as effectively as we can," said Robert Uribe, a Dallas Police 911 Administrator.

Anyone 18 and up with high school or a GED can apply and test. If you pass, you'll be interviewed that day.

"The test is a very straightforward exam that just measures some memory and some basic multitasking skills. It's a very straightforward exam that everybody can pass," said Uribe.

Call takers and dispatchers are in the hot seat, with each call coming with its own stress.

"It can be very stressful. I will not say that it's not stressful, but it is rewarding. You're helping the citizens if you have somebody on the other line and you're the first line of defense for them," said Maneka Stephany, the City of Dallas Communications Hiring Manager. "They can know that they have somebody that supports them, so it is stressful, but it is rewarding, and it's worth it."

It is worth it for Stephanie Wells and maybe you.

"All cities are short dispatchers and call takers right now and I know that the help is needed," Wells said.

The next one-day hiring event will be August 16.

The city is trying to get as many call takers and 911 operators as possible to fill all shifts.

