North Texas universities, community colleges look to simplify transfer process

A group of North Texas universities has launched a new program aimed to make it easier for students to transfer.

With college costs sky-high, more students are starting at two-year institutions before transferring.

"It's definitely a financial consideration. I think that's why I chose this college specifically," said Shirley Hernandez, who has been a Dallas College student for the past few years.

Her goal is to become a nurse.

It's a process that could be made easier with the new Dallas Transfer Collaborative.

The partnership aims to help students successfully earn their Bachelor's degree on schedule and with reduced financial burden.

"To get the opportunity to go to university after this with no hassle and ease makes it easier for us to be able to do that," said Hernandez.

80 percent of students entering community college intend to transfer for a bachelor's degree. Only about a third of those make the move to a university and only 16 percent actually earn the degree.

On Thursday, leaders from Dallas College, Texas A&M Commerce, Texas Women's University and UNT Dallas signed a collaborative agreement designed to improve those numbers.

"To really focus on the success of our students throughout North Texas, I think that's our collective goal, right. No matter what we're trying to do individually, it's about the students," said Warren Von Eschenbach, the interim president for UNT Dallas.

The first phase begins this fall with the introduction of simplified programs of study, or "Meta Majors" between Dallas College and university partners.

These Meta Majors feature blocks of lower-division courses that will be accepted for credit toward several related majors.

The majors emphasize high-demand fields. The first set of Meta Majors will launch in businesses, education and health science in late August.

For Chelia Caldwell, a first-year student, it's an exciting opportunity.

"I want to get my bachelor's in business," she said. "They make it more affordable while making it easier to access."

Later this fall, a transfer hub website will launch for students to quickly see how their credits will transfer into degrees at participating institutions and view their progress toward those degrees.

After its first year, the Dallas Transfer Collaborative plans to develop an launch further Meta Majors including STEM and IT.