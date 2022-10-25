1 killed, several injured in Carrollton after cars believed to be racing crash
CARROLLTON, Texas - One person was killed, and several others were seriously injured in a three-car crash in Carrollton Monday night.
The crash happened near Marsh Lane and Dove Creek Lane.
The road was wet from a day of rain.
Carrollton police also believe at least two of the vehicles involved may have been racing.
All lanes of Marsh were shut down for a long period of time while police investigated.