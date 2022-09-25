Driver lost control while racing, resulting in fatal crash in Richardson, investigators say

article

Authorities said a 29-year-old man died after losing control of his car while racing along President George Bush Turnpike Saturday afternoon.

The wreck happened just after 4 p.m., in the eastbound lanes of President George Bush Turnpike, near Independence Parkway in Richardson.

According to Department of Public Safety investigators, Trey Bradshaw, of Holland, was racing another vehicle when he lost control and struck a metal guard rail.

Bradshaw was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released as the investigation continues.