Police investigating if street racing caused Dallas crash that left driver critically injured

Dallas police are investigating whether street racing caused a crash that critically injured a driver Friday night.

The wreck happened at about 9 p.m., near Remond Drive and Fort Worth Avenue.

Police said at least two vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed south on Fort Worth Avenue, when one of the drivers lost control and slammed into a business near N. Hampton Road.

That crash caused the driver of a pick-up truck to crash into a utility pole.

The driver of the pick-up is okay, but the driver who crashed into a business was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Power crews started working on replacing that pole overnight and restoring power to the area.