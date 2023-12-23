Police investigating if street racing caused Dallas crash that left driver critically injured
article
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating whether street racing caused a crash that critically injured a driver Friday night.
The wreck happened at about 9 p.m., near Remond Drive and Fort Worth Avenue.
Police said at least two vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed south on Fort Worth Avenue, when one of the drivers lost control and slammed into a business near N. Hampton Road.
Featured
That crash caused the driver of a pick-up truck to crash into a utility pole.
The driver of the pick-up is okay, but the driver who crashed into a business was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.
Power crews started working on replacing that pole overnight and restoring power to the area.