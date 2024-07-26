Fentanyl dealer linked to 2 overdoses sentenced to 23 years in prison

article

A Wise County drug dealer connected to two deadly overdoses was sentenced to nearly 23 years in federal prison.

Rhett Barclay, 23, pleaded guilty in February to fentanyl charges.

Prosecutors said the two fatal overdoses happened less than two years apart.

One woman died in 2021 and Barclay’s girlfriend died in 2023 after taking a fentanyl pill. She was pregnant at the time.

Featured article

"This defendant is implicated in multiple deaths, including the tragic demise of his unborn child," said U.S Attorney Leigha Simonton. "Those who traffic in fentanyl should know that the poison they peddle can take the lives of anyone who ingests it – even their nearest and dearest. Once again, this case proves that even half of one pill can kill."

Barclay was arrested in Alvord in Wise County, which is about 50 miles northwest of Fort Worth.