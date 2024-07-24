Dallas man charged with murder of woman found dead in apartment

article

Dallas police have arrested a man and charged him with murder after the death of a woman last month.

On June 26, 51-year-old Isis Adger was found dead inside an apartment on N. Haskell Avenue in Old East Dallas.

Police say they have arrested Stephen Selmon, 61, and charged him with Adgers' murder.

Police did not release any information about the circumstances surrounding the death or what led them to believe Selmon was the person responsible.

He is currently in the Dallas County Jail where he is being held on $500,000 bond.