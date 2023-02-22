Arlington man who did donuts during Austin street takeover, led police on chase charged

A man from Arlington who police say was doing donuts and burnouts in Austin over the weekend was arrested and has been charged.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Jerry Gore was in a Camaro drifting in the intersection of the I-35 access road and East Anderson Lane late Saturday night when DPS troopers arrived.

Jerry Gore

Officers said the Camaro and a Dodge Charger were nearly hitting pedestrians who were standing in the roadway.

When a DPS trooper turned on his sirens the cars took off, reaching speeds over 150 miles per hour, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Camaro, which was being followed by a DPS helicopter, eventually pulled over at a 7-Eleven.

Troopers found numerous magazines and two loaded firearms inside the vehicle, according to court documents.

One of the guns was a short barrel rifle that was confirmed to be stolen in Dallas.

Gore allegedly told troopers he drove from North Texas to Austin specifically for the street takeover.

While Gore was in custody, troopers noted that he made up a song where he said "there were guns in the car."

Gore was arrested for theft of a firearm, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, obstructing a highway during exhibition, reckless driving and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Witness videos of the takeover show a chaotic scene - cars doing donuts, fireworks going off and some people catching on fire.

Tuesday, Austin police announced one person has been arrested by DPS and six people have been arrested by APD in connection to the weekend event.