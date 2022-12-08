VIDEO: 1 in critical condition, 1 arrested after apparent street racing crash in Lewisville

One person was arrested, and one person is in critical condition after an apparent street racing crash in Lewisville on Wednesday night.

Dash camera video shows a 2020 Ford Mustang and a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette speeding by in the southbound lanes of the Sam Rayburn Tollway near Standridge Drive at around 9:35 p.m.

The Mustang then slams into the back of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra.

The impact caused the Mustang to veer into the path of the Corvette.

The Corvette then crashed into the median and rolled over.

Jordan Brown (Source: Texas DPS)

27-year-old Jordan Brown, the driver of the Mustang, took off from the scene on foot and was later arrested.

State troopers say they determined Brown was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Corvette were both taken to the hospital with injuries.

The 30-year-old passenger is in critical condition.

The driver of the Hyundai was treated and released at the scene.

Brown is facing multiple charges including multiple counts of intoxication assault, accident involving serious bodily injury and racing on the highway causing serious bodily injury.