'Ringleader' of Grapevine New Year's Eve street takeover arrested, police say

The Grapevine Police Department says the ‘ringleader’ of a dangerous street takeover on New Year's Eve has been arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

22-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez was arrested by police in Sweetwater on Tuesday, which is about 40 miles west of Abilene.

Dec. 31 street takeover in Grapevine (Courtesy: Grapevine Police)

Around 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, Grapevine police were called to the intersection of Main Street and Dallas Road where cars were revving their engines, squealing their tires and driving dangerously around a large crowd of pedestrians.

The drivers got away from the scene, but the incident was captured on camera.

With the help of Dallas police, Grapevine officers identified Rodriguez as the organizer of the event.

Rodriguez is currently in the Nolan County Jail and faces 180 days to two years in jail and up to $10,000 in fines if he is convicted.