5 arrested after street takeover in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police arrested five people who were reportedly doing donuts and taking part in a street takeover Saturday night.

This was reported to police at about 10:30 p.m., near the intersection of N. Beach St. and N. Tarrant Parkway.

Responding officers reported that a silver and black Dodge Challenger was doing donuts as a crowd was gathering around and recording.

The Challenger fled the scene at a high rate of speed after officers turned on their emergency lights. A DPS helicopter kept track of the fleeing vehicle as police chased after it.

A Richland Hills Police Department lieutenant heard the chase on the police radio and was able to put spike strips down in front of the Challenger.

The Challenger then pulled into a gas station, where all the people inside ran out and got into a Dodge Charger. Police later found that the Challenger was reported stolen out of Flower Mound and the Charger was reported stolen in Addison. They both had fake license plates on them.

Officers and the DPS helicopter followed the Charger, which eventually stopped under a bridge near 121 and S. Riverside Drive.

The five people inside then fled on foot. Police were able to take all five suspects into custody.

Two of the suspects were juveniles, so police took them to a juvenile detention facility, while 17-year-old Bruce Camacho, 19-year-old Gustavo Camacho, and 20-year-old Saul Olade were charged with evading arrest and taken to the city jail. Camacho was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Investigators said this street takeover was the same group that "committed mayhem" in Austin a few months ago.