Everman missing boy: Investigators believe human remains were once in shed near where he lived
Investigators in Everman say they believe human remains were once in a shed near where missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez lived with his family.
Everman search crews dig up concrete patio paid for by missing boy's mother
The search for clues in the death investigation of a missing 6-year-old Everman boy stretched into the night. Police focused their efforts on a recently built concrete slab.
Vigil planned for missing 6-year-old boy in Everman
There will be a candlelight vigil Monday night for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. Everman police have now said the search for him has transitioned to a death investigation.
Missing Everman 6-year-old believed to be dead, police say
Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, the boy's mother, allegedly referred to Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez as "evil" and "possessed," and feared the boy may hurt her newly born twins.
Missing Everman 6-year-old's mom claimed she sold him at Fiesta Market, search warrant says
Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez's mother told family members she had sold the 6-year-old to an unknown woman at a grocery store, according to a search warrant acquired by FOX 4.
Missing Everman 6-year-old: Police have found no evidence to suggest Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez is dead
Everman police said tips are still coming in for the disappearance of 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who has not been seen since November 2022.
Everman police on search for missing 6-year-old: Still no substantial updates
Everman police chief Craig Spencer says investigators are still thoroughly and meticulously working on the investigation.
Missing Everman 6-year-old: Look inside the shed where Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, 6 siblings lived
FOX 4 got a look inside the repurposed shed where a now-missing 6-year-old boy lived with his mother and siblings.
Search for missing Everman 6-year-old moving toward a criminal investigation, police chief says
Everman police say they are combing through documents and tips as they search for missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez.
Missing Everman 6-year-old boy’s family fled the country without him, police say
After an AMBER Alert was issued for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez on Saturday, investigators found his family’s truck parked in a garage at DFW International Airport.
Amber Alert discontinued, but 6-year-old Everman boy still missing
An Amber Alert has been discontinued for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez out of Everman, but police said he is still missing.
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy in Everman
Everman police issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who they said has not been seen by family since November 2022.