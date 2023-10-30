Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez: Everman police holding news conference on 6-year-old's disappearance

For months FOX 4 has asked investigators for updates on the search for missing Everman 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. Police now say there are new developments and are expected to give an update on Monday evening.

Everman police say there have been "significant developments in the investigation concerning the search for missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez."

Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen alive in Oct. 2022 and investigators now believe the boy is dead.

An Amber Alert was issued in March of this after relatives reported not seeing Noel for months.

Authorities say his mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, and stepfather, Arshdeep Singh, fled to India with six of Rodriguez-Alvarez’s siblings.

Everman police and other investigators held several searches for the boy and his remains, but his body was never found.

Cadaver dogs sounding off an alert behind the home where Noel's mother mysteriously had a concrete patio poured.

Investigators say the carpet the dog examined was once inside the backyard makeshift shed where the family lived.

The carpet was thrown out by Noel's stepfather before the family fled the country.

Rodriguez-Alvarez’s mother reportedly gave relatives conflicting stories about what happened to Noel when asked about his disappearance.

Her brother told police she abused him.

She reportedly worshiped Santa Muerte, a patron saint who offers protection to the cartel, according to police.

Everman police are holding a news conference at 5 p.m.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez Disappearance Timeline