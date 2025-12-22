Social media influencer Ash Trevino arrested in Texas on felony fraud warrants

article

The Brief Controversial social media influencer Ashley "Ash" Trevino was arrested on Dec. 17 in Venus, Texas, on two felony warrants for healthcare and welfare fraud involving alleged deceptive claims made between 2019 and 2024. Both charges are classified as state jail felonies in Texas, which carry potential sentences of six months to two years and are typically served "day-for-day" without the possibility of early parole. Following her release on a $15,000 bond, Trevino took to social media to vow she would fight the charges.



Social media influencer Ashley Nicole Trevino, known online as Ash Trevino, was arrested in North Texas on Dec. 17 on active felony warrants for healthcare and welfare fraud, according to court records.

Ash Trevino arrested in Texas

Ashley Nicole Trevino (Venus Police Department)

What we know:

According to an arrest warrant obtained by FOX 4, Trevino, 36, was sought on a felony warrant for healthcare fraud out of Ellis County, Texas. An officer on an unrelated call spotted a white BMW with its lights on parked in front of a house in Venus, Texas. The officer reported seeing Trevino in the front seat and recognized her from previous interactions.

When the officer returned to the residence, Trevino was standing on the front porch. Police said she complied with commands and was handcuffed before being transported to the Ellis County Jail. Upon arrival, authorities confirmed Trevino had two active felony warrants for fraud.

Why was Ash Trevino arrested?

Dig deeper:

Trevino faces two state jail felonies in Ellis County, which are classified as the lowest level of felony in Texas, according to the indictment. The first count is for welfare fraud involving a "continuing course of conduct" spanning five years, from May 1, 2019, to July 1, 2024. The state alleges Trevino used deception to prompt the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to approve applications for SNAP and Medicaid benefits. The value of the alleged fraud is between $2,500 and $30,000.

The second count is for healthcare fraud. The state claims Trevino knowingly concealed or failed to disclose additional sources of income to receive Medicaid benefits that were either unauthorized or exceeded the amount for which she was eligible.

Trevino has since posted bond. According to TMZ, she took to social media immediately after her release, laughing and vowing to fight the charges. In an Instagram Live video, she confirmed she bonded out the following morning and asked her driver if she was still permitted to travel out of state to visit a casino.

What is a state jail felony?

Why you should care:

In Texas, a state jail felony conviction typically carries a sentence of six months to two years in a state jail facility, along with fines of up to $10,000, according to the Texas Penal Code § 12.35. Unlike other felony categories, state jail sentences are usually served "day-for-day," meaning defendants are generally ineligible for early release via parole. Even if a defendant receives community supervision, or probation, the conviction remains a permanent felony on their record, impacting voting rights, firearm ownership, and future employment opportunities.

Who is Ash Trevino?

Trevino is a content creator with more than 500,000 followers across Instagram and Snapchat. She is a polarizing figure online, largely due to her "prison wife" content involving relationships with inmates.

The influencer has faced public scrutiny for various controversies, including dating a 19-year-old TikToker and admitting to not buying beds for her children. She has also been criticized for livestreaming from a hospital with her daughter to solicit gifts and posting about bringing convicted felons around her children. In one livestream, Trevino reportedly discussed driving under the influence, an incident that led to temporary bans on several social media platforms.