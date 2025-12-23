Frisco movie theater shooting, police chase leads to 2 arrests

The Brief Two suspects are in custody following a shooting in a Frisco movie theater parking lot and a subsequent police chase. The arrests involved a slow-speed pursuit on the Dallas North Tollway and a separate hit-and-run crash; no injuries were reported. Police have not yet released the suspects' names or a motive as the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.



Two people were taken into custody after a shooting and police chase at a movie theater in Frisco.

What we know:

The incident started on Sunday night in the parking lot of the Cinemark on Frisco Square Boulevard.

Police said suspects in two cars were involved in a shooting.

A suspect in one car led officers on a brief chase before being taken into custody. Video shared with FOX 4 shows part of the slow-speed chase on the Dallas North Tollway.

The second suspect was arrested after trying to flee a nearby hit-and-run crash that was connected to the same incident.

No one was hurt.

What we don't know:

Police aren’t releasing the names of the suspects because they said their investigation is ongoing.

They also haven’t shared any information about what led up to the shooting.