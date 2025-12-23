Frisco movie theater shooting, police chase leads to 2 arrests
FRISCO, Texas - Two people were taken into custody after a shooting and police chase at a movie theater in Frisco.
What we know:
The incident started on Sunday night in the parking lot of the Cinemark on Frisco Square Boulevard.
Police said suspects in two cars were involved in a shooting.
A suspect in one car led officers on a brief chase before being taken into custody. Video shared with FOX 4 shows part of the slow-speed chase on the Dallas North Tollway.
The second suspect was arrested after trying to flee a nearby hit-and-run crash that was connected to the same incident.
No one was hurt.
What we don't know:
Police aren’t releasing the names of the suspects because they said their investigation is ongoing.
They also haven’t shared any information about what led up to the shooting.
The Source: The Frisco Police Department provided the information for this story.