Missing Everman boy: Large searches planned for this weekend called off

Everman investigators will not perform large searches for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez's body as they originally planned due to new data.

Police Chief Craig Spencer said investigators changed the plans due to "data analysis" and that at this time he cannot release specific details at this time.

Dozens of investigators from different agencies are working to find Noel.

Police say the last time he was confirmed to be seen alive was in October 2022. Police say at that time Noel was unhealthy and malnourished at the hospital while his mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, gave birth to twins.

On Monday, investigators searched wooded areas and dug up a new, unpermitted concrete patio paid for by the boy's mother.

Nothing was found under the patio and search teams have not been out in the community searching since, but police say investigators have been working around the clock following up on leads and tips.

Related article

In a written update on Friday Chief Spencer said, "Obviously, our top priority is locating Noel. Almost as equally as important as finding Noel, is seeking justice for whatever may have happened to him. In doing so, we must make sure that we do not compromise the ongoing criminal investigation."

Rodriguez-Singh, her husband Arshdeep Singh, and six children flew to India after an investigation into the Noel's whereabouts began.

Investigators say they believe a carpet that was at the property where the family lived once had human remains on it.

Arshdeep Singh, disposed of the large indoor/outdoor carpet in a dumpster prior to the family fleeing the country, according to police.

A felony warrant has been issued for Rodriguez-Singh and Singh for abandoning and endangering a child.

FOX 4 reached out to the FBI on Tuesday regarding efforts to find Rodriguez-Singh and her husband in India. A spokeswoman said the agency continues to support the investigation, but it cannot reveal specifics.

Police have been searching for Noel since an Amber Alert was issued on March 25, following an anonymous tip to CPS. The Amber Alert and subsequent Endangered Missing Persons Alert were since discontinued.

Last Friday Everman police said the investigation moved from a search to a death investigation.

"Although this process certainly is not as expedient as any of us would like, rest assured that investigators are absolutely committed to this case and doing absolutely everything they can to locate Noel as quickly as we can," said Chief Spencer in a statement Friday.