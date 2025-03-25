Expand / Collapse search

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez is still missing in Everman; no arrests 2 years later

By
Published  March 25, 2025 12:43pm CDT
Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: FBI offers $25K reward for Cindy Rodriguez-Singh info

The FBI and Everman Police are searching for Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, a woman who is accused of killing her 6-year-old son Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. Investigators say Rodriguez-Singh fled the country days before an AMBER Alert was issued for her missing son.

EVERMAN, Texas - Tuesday marks two years since police started searching for a missing North Texas boy with special needs.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez’s Disappearance

The backstory:

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen alive in November of 2022.

However, police in his hometown of Everman in Tarrant County weren’t made aware of his disappearance until March of 2023.

That’s when an extended relative reported him missing and police and Child Protective Services were called to the then 6-year-old’s home.

Investigators said Noel’s mother, stepfather, and six siblings fled the country shortly afterward and haven’t been seen since.

His mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, is now wanted for multiple felony charges, including capital murder.

Noel is presumed dead, but his remains were never found.

Timeline:

What's new:

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to Noel’s mother’s arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Dallas Field Office at 972-559-5000. You can also submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

Noel Rodriguez-AlvarezEvermanCrime and Public SafetyMissing Persons