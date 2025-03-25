Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez is still missing in Everman; no arrests 2 years later

Tuesday marks two years since police started searching for a missing North Texas boy with special needs.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez’s Disappearance

The backstory:

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen alive in November of 2022.

However, police in his hometown of Everman in Tarrant County weren’t made aware of his disappearance until March of 2023.

That’s when an extended relative reported him missing and police and Child Protective Services were called to the then 6-year-old’s home.

Investigators said Noel’s mother, stepfather, and six siblings fled the country shortly afterward and haven’t been seen since.

His mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, is now wanted for multiple felony charges, including capital murder.

Noel is presumed dead, but his remains were never found.

Timeline:

What's new:

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to Noel’s mother’s arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Dallas Field Office at 972-559-5000. You can also submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.