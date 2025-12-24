DFW Airport police sergeant dies after on-duty medical emergency

The Brief DFW Airport Police Sgt. Charles "Alan" Works died Tuesday following a medical emergency while on duty at the airport. A veteran officer, Works joined the DFW Airport Police Department in 2020 and was promoted to sergeant in 2022. He previously served with the Tarrant County College Police and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. Police Chief Brian Redburn remembered Works as a "trusted leader" who served with integrity, noting that details regarding memorial services have not yet been released.



The DFW Airport Police Department is mourning the loss of Sgt. Charles "Alan" Works, who died Tuesday following a medical emergency while on duty.

What we know:

Works, a veteran law enforcement officer, had been with the department since 2020 and was promoted to sergeant in 2022.

"Sergeant Works was a committed public servant and a trusted leader within our department," said DFW Airport Police Chief Brian Redburn. "He served with integrity and humility and cared deeply about the people around him. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fellow officers as we grieve his loss."

Before joining DFW Airport Police, Works served as a detention officer with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office starting in 2007. He later served with the Tarrant County College Police Department from 2013 to 2022.

What we don't know:

Specific details regarding the nature of the medical emergency have not been released. Works is survived by his immediate and extended family.

Local perspective:

Information regarding memorial services and honors will be shared as it becomes available.